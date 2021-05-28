Lawmakers are pushing a proposal to adjust Michigan’s third-grade reading law so that failing students can advance without being held back.
Nearly 27,000 families are getting a letter telling them their third grader may be held back for being more than a grade level behind on reading.
State Sen. Ken Horn thinks that letting students advance to fourth grade next year provides a cushion for students coming out of the pandemic. The three-bill package he supports gives parents and teachers an extra year to catch up and reassess while providing extra resources for students.
“An array, a catalog of things that are gonna help parents and teachers teach the kids how to read,” Horn said. “We would have summer tutoring; we have the entire fourth-grade season to catch up. That’s the benefit of this bill.”
Horn said it’s safe to rely on the quality of Michigan’s teachers and educational system to help pick up the slack. Under the law, third-grade students scoring 1,252 or below on the English and Language Arts portion of the M-STEP can be held back.
“If we don’t have some incentive to give to get kids back into learning, if we don’t attach dollars to it, if we don’t give teachers and parents resources, then we’re failing the children.”
If the Senate votes on the bill next week in its current form, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto it.
