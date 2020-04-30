A wild day at the Michigan Capitol.
Protesters against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of Emergency made their voices heard.
“Our policemen had to shut the door to stop them coming onto the house floor,” said Saginaw Representative Vanessa Guerra. “They’re yelling ‘let us in.’ A lot of my colleagues have grabbed their keys so we can run to our cars. Whoever says this is a peaceful protest, this is an angry mob.”
At the same time, a vote down party lines. House republicans denying the governor’s extension of the state of emergency.
Why not extend the state of emergency?
“We think the one size fits all approach is the wrong call for our state,” said Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. “What we chose to do instead today was to quantify many of the executive orders that have been put in place by the governor and extend our hand to partner with her beginning next week through the regular democratic process.”
A resolution was also approved giving Chatfield the authority to sue the governor’s administration and actions.
“Should the governor overstep, this will be an issue that we could go to court for,” he said.
Governor Whitmer said:
"We remain in a state of emergency that is a fact. For anyone to declare mission accomplished means they’re turning a blind eye to the fact that over 600 people have died in the last 72 hours. You can ask nurse, doctor or grocery store worker in the state are we out of the woods yet? They would say no. It defies common sense and science to make any declaration otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.