The Michigan House and Senate resume session on Tuesday and have a lot on their plate.
A letter from Governor Whitmer last week asked for a $100 million COVID relief bill, increased and permanent unemployment benefits, and a mask law.
“She’s asking for a lot of things she could have asked for 8 or 9 months ago. She’s made it a point of not working with the Legislature, so it’s something we have to absorb in total,” said Senator Ken Horn R-Frankenmuth.
The Republican Senator, from Frankenmuth, said the Legislature is figuring out how to pay for a relief bill, and already plans on extending the unemployment benefits until March.
Democrats want to help the economy too, making relief all the more likely.
“There’s no question that people are hurting. And I think, I think it’s acknowledged on both sides of the aisle in all of our communities that we need to extend these benefits,” said Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills.
But as for the governor’s mask request, Senator Horn doesn’t want to make people wear masks at Christmas dinner.
“We’ve already passed some bills, as I mentioned, with unemployment and with the open meetings act, and those sorts of things, the things that we can agree on. But the mandate is just not gonna happen,” Horn told TV5.
He believes people will do the right thing, stay away from the most vulnerable populations, and support mask wearing.
But that’s not enough for Democrats.
“Hoping people will wear masks has not work,” Greig said.
There are only nine sessions, three weeks, before the winter recess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.