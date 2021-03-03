Legislative republicans are pushing to put Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic-related nursing home policies under a microscope. They're also pushing legislation aimed at reigning in the pandemic powers of the executive office.
Whitmer's executive orders are coming under scrutiny now, especially those that placed people with COVID in nursing homes. The state senate oversight committee is requesting documents from the health department related to those orders.
"If I can't go in to see my mom, why in the world were COVID patients given the right to go into a locked facility?" said Tracy Coleman said.
We first spoke to Coleman of Linden last August. Her mother died of COVID in a long-term care facility.
"We were not aware that COVID patients were being put into Wellbridge,” Coleman said. “The way i found out was I went to see my mom as I did every day and the doors were locked so I called the front desk and she said nope, the receptionist said nope."
Michigan republicans have regularly criticized the governor's policies. They sent letters to the Attorney General and Department of Health and Human Services calling for an investigation.
"She is one of five that said no good policy is putting the COVID infected patients in with the non-infected patients and I think we're seeing a lot of the results," said State Senator Jim Runestead (R White Lake).
Whitmer and her cabinet have defended her policies in the past saying the restrictions were based on facts and data. And while they allowed contagious residents to return, those residents had to be isolated from the general population.
"We have seen really michigan move into a much stronger position. We are very concerned, and we have taken action and followed the data," said Whitmer said.
Overall, long term care facilities still have the most ongoing outbreaks and more than a third of the total COVID deaths in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.