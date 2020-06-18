Exactly 100 days after the emergency declaration was made, Michigan legislators heard from residents who continue to have issues with the Unemployment Insurance Agency.
124,000 people have yet to receive desperately needed unemployment benefits as of May.
Countless more people are getting only partial payments, still waiting on weeks of benefits owed. Among those people is Jeff Lang.
"At the end of May, I still hadn't had any unemployment and I had contacted, tried to contact unemployment as much as 100 times a day, and also by the computer and the chat session," Lang said.
Unlike others, the taps on Lang's benefits were open and flowing a few days after telling that story, in the Michigan House committee’s last session.
His previous appearance got someone from the governor's office on the phone personally.
Legislators are continually hearing of problematic experiences, lending this needed platform to the issue.
"Half of the cases my staff are seeing could easily resolved,” Representative Sara Cambensy, D Marquette. “We're talking a 2 to 5-minute conversation, if they could just get through to someone at the UIA. If they could just say 'you know what? This is what I did, this is what I need fixed, I’m good to go.’"
Cambensy wrote a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, outlining what she calls simple fixes to some of the system's problems. She says one suggestion is less automation and more humans.
"Some people just prefer to actually talk to someone and do business that way, and I think we have to accommodate that," Cambensy said.
"This is depressing,” said Representative Jack O’Malley, R from Lake Ann. “We're hearing these stories and I have the same feeling that if we could just get some actual eyeballs on each one of these cases. When we've had testimony, at least my impression from the answers is they're looking at the computer programs, they're not necessarily looking at the stories and the situation."
This meeting of the joint select committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, exploring best practices to implement for future state crises.
The committee is also working to ensure the transparency and accountability of state government during the ongoing public health emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.