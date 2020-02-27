Dozens of people took to the Capitol steps Thursday afternoon to raise money for Michigan Special Olympics.
12 lawmakers and more than 30 of their staffers plunged into an icy pool.
Two Mid-Michigan legislators were in the group. Representative Roger Hauck from Midland and Isabella counties and Representative Mike Mueller from Genesee County took the plunge.
The Legislative Polar Plunge raised $34,000 during their 2020 jump and $259,000 in its nine year history.
23 Polar Plunges have taken place so far this season and have raised a combined $1.12 million.
