New congressional and legislative maps adopted by the Michigan Redistricting Commission last month are facing a legal challenge.
Detroit lawmakers announced Monday plans to sue because the maps dilute the voting strength of African Americans. Some commissioners acknowledge the maps are not perfect.
Commissioner member Brittni Kellom became emotional when addressing the subject last month.
“How do you balance the fact that we live in a place that loves numbers and math and proving things but then we have people that have experience with access and being disenfranchised,” Kellom said.
She supported the work of the panel. The plans are fairer politically to democrats, but they slash the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population.
The old maps had 15 of those seats. Two in congress, two in the state senate and 11 in the state house. There are now seven, all in the state house.
Democratic state representative Amos O'Neal of Saginaw believes the lawsuit is justified.
“It’s a good fight as John Lewis would say this is a good fight and I’m on board with that,” O’Neal said.
He said it is important for a large city like Detroit to have representation.
“You gotta have some folks that are on the ground that knows the district knows the people knows the needs,” O’Neal said.
He said historically black voters have been disenfranchised and today they still face discriminatory practices that hinder their right to vote. He said the new maps are an example of that.
“I think it’s important that people really understand the sacred right to vote is really under attack,” O’Neal said.
The commission and its lawyers have said federal law does not require majority-minority districts.
State representative Annette Glenn said in a statement to TV5:
“My sole focus is on ensuring our Bay Region communities are well-represented. Like all processes, the redistricting commission process had strengths and weaknesses. The commission did a good job of gathering community input, but appears to have prioritized some regions of Michigan over others when it came to actually drawing the maps. As always, I will continue to fight for our communities to ensure they get the attention they deserve in this process and every process related to Michigan state government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.