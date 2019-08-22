Members of Congress are planning a tour of the Soo Locks complex in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to learn about a proposed $1 billion upgrade.
They'll be led by Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Republican Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan. Kaptur is chairwoman of the Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee.
Joining them Friday in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will be Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Soo Locks raise and lower ships traveling between Lakes Superior and Huron.
The Corps plans to build a second lock that can accommodate 1,000-foot freighters, which haul most of the iron ore used for U.S. steelmaking. Just one of the existing locks can handle those vessels.
President Donald Trump has requested $75.3 million to start construction.
