A lawn maintenance worker was wrapping up at a home on Bernard Street in Saginaw went a large tree in the yard came down.
He says it’s by the grace of god that he’s alive right now.
“It just happened so quick,” he said. “Within a matter of minutes, it got dark and then it started raining real hard. I heard the thunder and then next thing you know; I was putting my equipment away and I come up here to see her, and she heard a pounding. I had my headphones on so I wouldn’t have even heard it if it did fall.”
It was a close call, but no one was hurt in this incident.
Damage like this is happening around Saginaw.
Stay with TV5 for the latest storm coverage.
