“They absolutely would not or could not talk to us while the lawsuit was in place,” said Bo Goergen.
The Bowling Centers Association of Michigan dropped its lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reopen bowling alleys across the state.
Bo Goergen is the executive director of the organization.
He expects to have a meeting with Whitmer’s administration about operating safely, although he’s holding out hope that meeting won’t be necessary.
“It sounds like the administration is in a meeting as we speak talking about bowling centers reopening, probably as well as other industries and there’s speculation we may hear news this week of potential reopening,” said Goergen.
Goergen is quick to point out he still wants a meeting and he plans to present his case for all bowling centers in Michigan to reopen.
“I think we start with out science and data,” said Goergen. “I know they keep referring to their science and data. The data that we have is 45 other states that have had bowling open with no single super spreader incidents.”
Goergen told TV5 that he bowls in Indiana and Ohio and says bowlers there are wearing masks and adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Everybody is washing their hand,” said Goergen. “They are providing that six feet social distancing normally when they hang out. There are no more high fives, it’s fist bumps and elbow touches and air high fives.”
Goergen believes the same thing can be done here.
He says many of his members are nervous as the months of Sept. through April are a critical time for a bowling center’s bottom line because of league play.
So, he is importing Whitmer to allow his industry to reopen.
“Please give us an opportunity to have a dialogue on who we are and what it would take for us to open,” said Goergen. “We know we can do it safely, but we don’t want to be handcuffed either.”
