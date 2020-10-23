Attorney Dean Greenblatt represents Michigan Open Carry Inc. in a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
“It’s called a directive by the Attorney General. It’s called a regulation by the Secretary of State. It’s been called an edict, a pronouncement, and an order. All of those things are not law,” Greenblatt said.
Benson has banned the open carry of firearms within 100 feet of polling places on election day.
Benson has said that open carry of a firearm at a place where people are voting can cause voter intimidation, and therefore is not allowable.
But Greenblatt tells us the ban has no merit. “If there is going to be some type of ban or restriction at polling places it has to be enacted by the state legislature.”
Greenblatt sites the Michigan constitution; saying that there is a separation of powers between the executive legislature, and judicial branches of the state government.
“And those separation of powers mean that the executive branch, and the Secretary of State is part of the executive branch, cannot invade the powers or execute the powers of the legislature.”
Greenblatt has filed a motion with the court of claims for an emergency preliminary injunction.
Greenblatt says if the motion is granted, it would put a stop to Benson’s ban until the case is heard in court at a later date.
“I understand that the court has required the Secretary of State to answer our motion for an emergency preliminary injunction by Monday evening. And then we can respond to it and if necessary, we’ll have a hearing next Tuesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.