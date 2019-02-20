A federal lawsuit by a Michigan woman who says she was forced to give birth in a suburban Detroit jail in 2016 is moving forward with fewer defendants.
The Macomb Daily reports three nurses and Macomb County remain as defendants after U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy on Tuesday dismissed four medical staffers and the jail's medical provider as defendants. The judge earlier removed the county's sheriff as a defendant.
Jessica Preston sued in July, alleging Macomb County Jail staff ignored her when she went into labor while being held for driving on a suspended license in 2016. The lawsuit says Preston delivered her son, Elijah, on a filthy cell floor in Mount Clemens after pleas to be hospitalized.
Macomb County has denied that Preston's rights were violated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.