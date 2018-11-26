The family of a young man who was fatally shot by police in suburban Detroit has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million, alleging his civil rights were violated when he was shot in the back.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court. Cody Reynolds' mother is accusing Royal Oak police of using excessive force in May.
At the time, police said they were responding to reports that Reynolds had stabbed his mother and assaulted his father with a guitar. Police say they encountered Reynolds walking away from the scene. An officer ordered the 20-year-old to the ground, but he rushed at the officer.
Reynolds wasn't armed. Part of the encounter was recorded on police dashcam video . Royal Oak city attorney David Gillam declined to comment on the lawsuit.
