Lawyers are seeking testing for all Michigan prisoners and staff as well as other steps to protect them from the highly contagious coronavirus.
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the state Corrections Department.
At least 41 prisoners have died of complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Michigan has roughly 38,000 prisoners but has tested only 3,100 so far. Forty-five percent tested positive.
Besides widespread testing, the lawsuit seeks free disinfectant supplies and soap, personal protection equipment, a 6-foot buffer between prisoners and other remedies.
The Corrections Department says it's doing many of those things.
