A lawyer for a former Catholic priest facing sexual abuse charges as part of the Michigan attorney general's ongoing investigation into clergy abuse is denying the new allegations.
Vincent DeLorenzo, who served several Michigan churches, was charged last month with criminal sexual conduct. He admitted when he resigned from a Flint-area parish in 2002 that he had sexually abused a child. He wasn't charged at the time, but the Diocese of Lansing has said eight people eventually accused him of sexual abuse.
MORE: Coverage of accusations against DeLorenzo
DeLorenzo's attorney, Michael Manley, told the Lansing State Journal the former priest "publicly admitted his past wrongs and received harsh punishment within the church."
Manley says DeLorenzo "vehemently denies" the new allegations, which involve a different child. He's free on bond ahead of an Aug. 1 hearing.
The full statement from Manley is as follows:
I am defending Mr. DeLorenzo to ensure he receives a fair trial. The facts of this case will be determined in a Court of Law, not by political press conferences, anti-Catholic rhetoric or offensive references to the Holy Rosary. It is tragic that the Catholic Church as a whole, all Bishops and the Clergy have been stereotyped as pedophiles or condoning the abuse of children as a result of the despicable actions of certain individuals within the church. I will not tolerate such vile hatred or such stereotyping in this case.
Mr. DeLorenzo has publicly admitted his past wrongs and received harsh discipline within the Church. The Prosecutor at the time was aware of the allegations and chose not to prosecute. These are new allegations that Mr. DeLorenzo vehemently denies. The facts will be presented to a jury. If the prosecution proves its case, he will be held accountable. If not, he and his accusers will have had their day in Court. Either way, due process and the rule of law will prevail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.