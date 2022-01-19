The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.
Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.
University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.
“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”
Anderson died in 2008.
Attorney Jamie White, who represents just under 100 Anderson victims, released the following statement:
"The University of Michigan has accepted responsibility financially and otherwise for harm that was caused by Anderson to so many young people that could have been avoided. The university should be commended and not condemned.
"Most of our clients had a strong love for the University and did not want to see permanent damage, but wanted accountability. I believe we accomplished those goals yesterday.
"It is time for the Michigan legislators to look at why two of the largest scandals in the history of the country -- Larry Nassar and Robert Anderson -- happened at Michigan's two largest universities. Other states have addressed this issue. It is time for Michigan leadership to do the same."
