The Lapeer County Health County Department (LCHD) is reporting the first case of COVID-19 in the county.
The department said the individual is an adult male who is currently hospitalized at an out-of-county facility.
LCHD said it is contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient. They said those individuals will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
LCH urges families to follow the executive order and to stay home if not a critical infrastructure employee.
