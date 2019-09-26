The City of Clare is warning its residents after some city water came back with dangerous levels of lead.
In a letter from City Manager Ken Hibl, said two service leads for water to downtown Clare were found to be in the 90 percentile for lead.
Testing was done by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Clare Public Schools told parents on Facebook to send water in a water bottle with their students. The schools are having their water tested.
The schools said some of their water fountains already have lead filters but are working to install the filters on all fountains.
The city has scheduled a meeting for Monday October 7 at the Pere Marquette District Library at 6 p.m. to discuss the issue with officials from EGLE, the Central Michigan District Health Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
More information about the lead contamination can be found on the City of Clare website, the CM health department site and the EPA site.
