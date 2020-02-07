The Midland non-profit will soon be searching for a new executive director after their leader resigned.
Jan Lampman worked at the Arc of Midland for 27 years, serving as executive director for 23 of those years.
“I will always cherish the relationships that I have made because of working for The Arc. Thank you for letting me be part of your lives over the years,” Lampman said in her letter of resignation.
Sarah Murchinson, Board of Directors President from Arc, said, "Jan has been a great friend to the disability community and has been an institution at ARC.”
The board of directors said they will start the search for a new director in due time but for now Laurel Bucci will serve as the interim director.
