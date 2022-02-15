Elected officials and advocates are calling for a new round of clean car standards and investments in electric vehicles.
Tuesday State Senator Jim Ananich, State Representative John Cherry along with Genesee County Commissioner Domonique Clemons announced their support for a new round of stronger federal clean car standards from the EPA.
Leaders say the issue needs to be addressed because of air pollution and the creation of domestic manufacturing jobs.
“The field is growing, especially with recent announcements, autos are naming Michigan their home for building clean cars. Strengthening clean car standards will only enforce our nation's commitment to electric innovation, design and production,” Ananich said.
