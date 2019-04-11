Economic developers from Genesee County came together in Flint to highlight the city’s continued growth and recovery.
Area leaders said a large part of the development of Flint’s economy is due to partnerships formed between local businesses in the past year.
Director of Economic Development for the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce Tyler Rossmaessler said they’ve had a lot of development in Genesee County this year.
“Hundreds of millions of dollars invested including General Motors new part processing plant. We had the new Magna facility in Grand Blanc Township where they’re working on autonomous vehicles, and we have the 37-million-dollar renovation of the bank building that they’re going to turn into a hotel,” Rossmaessler said. “The Chamber has a three-year plan, we’re talking about economic vitality and how to spur economic vitality and we see that as the intersection of three things business, people, or talent and place.”
Mayor Mike Duggan, of Detroit, was the keynote speaker. He compared Flint’s growth to the rise of Detroit.
Duggan spoke passionately on how the partnerships helped lead a major city like Flint from crisis to recovery.
Flint’s Mayor, Karen Weaver said it’s encouraging to see her city making a comeback.
“Flint was named one of the top 125 best places to live in the United States, and we haven’t had that distinction in a long, long time. So, these things are huge for us and its exciting,” Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.