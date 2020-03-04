In mid-March, people across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 census.
"It really impacts all of us, whether you know it or not," Phyllis Sykes, from the International Center of Greater Flint.
And civic leaders are encouraging everyone, especially minority groups, to participate.
"There's been a decline in the population, and particularly those hard to reach audiences," Sykes said.
She says with fewer people in Flint since the last census took place in 2010, they're trying to boost participation.
Especially among immigrants, who she says are sometimes uncertain about the process.
"Because there's a big issue regarding trust about whether or not the information provided will be confidential, whether or not it will be used against them," Sykes said.
However, she says that's illegal.
Because the census bureau is bound by law to protect your personal information and keep it confidential.
Only using that information for statistics on the country, which some organizations say underrepresent our nation's ethnic groups.
"We have been historically under-counted on the census,” Davin Bathish, executive director of the Arab-American Heritage Council. “Given that we do not have a box that we actually get to check."
He says due to lack of data from government documents, their organization only has rough estimates of how many Arab-Americans are living in Genesee County.
But says he hopes to see that change, with this year's census.
"That is why so many different organizations are being a part of this movement to count people," Bathish said.
