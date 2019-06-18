The Leadership Bay County Class of 2020 is looking for proposals for its class project.
Anyone with an idea can submit a proposal form before the August 30th deadline.
The 2020 leadership class will spend part of its nine month program working on a project that helps build team and leadership skills.
After the deadline the class will narrow the field of projects to the top three or four. Later the person or group that submits the top proposals will have a chance to pitch their idea in more detail.
For more information on Leadership Bay County or to submit a project proposal contact Renee Schwartz at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce at renee@baycityarea.com, or (989) 893-4567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.