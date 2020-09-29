Lear Corporation is looking to hire up to 50 new team members at its seat plant in Flint.
Production positions start at $13.75 per hour with raises starting within six weeks or less.
Benefits will kick in after 90 days.
Applicants will need a high school diploma or equivalent.
Anyone interested in applying should email their resume to flintjobs@lear.com.
