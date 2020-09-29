Lear Corp. looking to hire, starting at $13.85 an hour

 

Lear Corporation is looking to hire up to 50 new team members at its seat plant in Flint.

Production positions start at $13.75 per hour with raises starting within six weeks or less.

Benefits will kick in after 90 days.

Applicants will need a high school diploma or equivalent.

Anyone interested in applying should email their resume to flintjobs@lear.com.

