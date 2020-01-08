Have you ever been interested in learning more about curling?
Now’s your chance!
You can learn all about the sport on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Midland Curling Center on Jefferson Road in Midland.
“In seventh grade, my science teacher is now my coach. And so he kind of urged me to try it and I ended up trying it, and I really liked it. And a lot of my friends did it. So now we’re all on a team together and it’s really fun,” said Maitea Cox, curling team member.
The Midland Curling Center features leagues at all levels. It also provides all the equipment you need. You just have to wear gloves and loose-fitting clothes.
The arena’s temperature is about 40 degrees, so it is best to dress in layers. You should bring clean tennis shoes to change into as well.
Sam Willertz, curling team member, found a promising future with the sport.
“I’m going to three different national championships – the youth Olympic trials in October, then U-21 Nationals next week, and then U-18 Nationals in March,” Willertz said.
You have to be at least 12-years-old to attend the event on Saturday and it costs $10 per person.
