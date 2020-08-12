If you are feeling anxious about the school year starting online, you’re not alone.
Sarah Kurtz McKinnon is right there with you.
“Parents rely on schools for academics but also for safe care for their children during the day, so we really have a childcare crisis on our hands,” McKinnon said.
There’s a solution to those virtual learning woes from McKinnon’s Pod School Prep out of Ann Arbor.
They provide training to individuals looking to oversee learning pods, a small group of students who come together to work on their online courses.
“Kids are in a small group, they’re with a mentor that cares about them, they’ll have the opportunity to build maybe some friendships and relationships with people that are yearning for social connection,” McKinnon said.
Dayvon Steen is one pod leader excited for his duties this fall.
“Right now, I’m supposed to be starting in the fall, working with a pod school, it’s about six kids,” Steen said.
He was trained to be a leader, but he believes he’s there to do much more than just be a facilitator.
“I think my role is honestly to be a tutor, and a friend, and as far as a social barrier to be gone, getting to know these kids and making sure they have an outlet to talk to someone,” Steen said.
McKinnon, who spends a career training camp counselors, believes this unique learning environment will benefit students down the road.
“I’m really excited about reframing this crisis as something that can be a formative experience for children,” McKinnon said.
