An uncertain future for Michigan schools is leaving several teachers, parents, and students with more questions than answers.
The Learning Wheel hopes to answer some of the questions or concerns.
The Learning Wheel is an educational gathering place that offers tutoring for students from preschool through 12-grade. They also offer educational supplies like workbooks, games, and items for teachers.
Dr. Nicole Frederick, a former teacher, and educator own the store with her husband. She is one of four tutors at the Learning Wheel.
Frederick said whether online or in-person, they are there to help teachers and parents who are trying to navigate school during the pandemic.
“The store is picking up but you know there’s a lot of uncertainty about what the fall is going to bring. I’m excited and hopeful that once we understand a little bit more of what that’s going to look like, that we will be here to support the community,” Frederick said.
Frederick said a motto at the Learning Wheel is ‘ignite excitement, increase confidence, and maximize potential’ and they plan to do just that regardless of the phase of the Michigan Safe Start Plan school districts are in.
