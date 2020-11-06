A local lecturer said a recount is likely to happen in Georgia.
“They are preparing to do a recount, although that has not been formally triggered yet. But it’s only a matter of time,” said Kim McManaway, lecturer at the University of Michigan-Flint.
The latest numbers in Georgia show President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden locked in a dead heat.
At time of publishing, Biden held a slim lead.
McManaway said the recount results may not be known until next month.
“There is a federal safe harbor deadline of Dec. 8 where if there are disputes, the governor of that state has to send notifications to Congress. And then the electoral college meets on Dec. 14 to cast their votes. So there has to be resolution by that time,” McManaway said.
She also said a recount probably won’t change the outcome.
“Most recounts don’t involve drastically new results. If anything, it’s a vote or two here or there,” she said.
McManaway said if Trump decides to request recounts in multiple states it could get costly. That’s because his campaign will have to foot the bill.
“Millions of dollars to do all of those. Yeah, every time you add a state, you’re probably adding a couple of million of dollars,” McManaway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.