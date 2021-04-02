The Lee Township Board has decided to keep the waste transfer system open during its regular hours until future notice.
This comes after residents rallied to keep the facility open. The waste transfer system is used by residents to dispose of trash and recyclables.
Residents of Lee Township lined up along East 9 Mile Road to save the waste transfer system.
Supervisor Kristy Gustafson told TV5 the dump needs $200,000 in repairs to bring it up to state regulatory standards. The current budget allocates $54,000 a year to operate the facilities. Repairs would cost each household about $400 to $600.
