Lee Township residents are continuing to push forward after the waste transfer site was padlocked closed.
The decision comes after back-and-forth discussions between residents and the Township Board of Supervisors.
Debra Reiber, a Lee Township local, is strongly against the closing of the dump.
“Of course, there is confusion and people are upset. Saturday is the big day for people to go to the waste station," Reiber said.
She believes residents are now without trash options now that the waste site has been closed.
“There’s nothing on the schedule for getting totes out to residents, so there’s a lot of confusion,” Reiber said.
Reiber and others collected voter signatures and hired legal counsel hoping to be heard by the board of supervisors. They are hoping to put this issue on a 2022 ballot for a vote.
“We’re fighting for the right to just vote on this subject,” Reiber said.
Reiber acknowledges there are plenty of residents in favor of curbside pick-up. Courtney Clute after doing her own research is in favor of curbside because she says it is less expensive.
“My thing is mostly the financial end of it, the dump is going to cost us more to run, substantially more. They had our financial interests at heart as taxpayers," Clute said.
In a Freedom of Information Act request Clute said she obtained an insurance inspector and assessed the dump’s risk as critical.
Clute said with so many repairs needed the dump poses a safety risk too.
“Then we as property owners, taxpayers, have to shoulder that cost,” Clute said.
As for Reiber, she is not giving up on the dump and stands by the ideology that this decision should be made by residents.
“We are not letting up. We are going to continue. Any routes we’re going to pursue, we will,” Reiber said.
Lee Twp. Clerk Laura Dawson gave this statement in regard to public comment about the dump.
"This is my personal opinion, not from the entire Lee Twp. Board. I'd like to thank the Lee Twp. residents for their interest in participating in the democratic process and presenting a petition that calls for this contentious subject to be resolved by the voters.
Minimum requirements for this Petition was 5% of the Registered Lee Twp. voters, which is approximately 161 voters. The response and interest in voting on this has been overwhelming from those residents interested in moving to curbside as well as those interested in keeping and improving the current Lee Waste Transfer Station. Petition parameters have been not only met but exceeded by far. 572 signatures were gathered in less than 20 hours. 565 of those were qualified registered Lee Twp. voters.
It would be considered a suppression of the voter’s voice to not bring this to an official vote. As the Clerk, in the best interest of the residents, I feel the closure of the "DUMP" must be halted to allow me time to do my job and bring it to a vote. The Township Board is in need of help and this community has offered to help in many ways. Residents want to help with curbside options in the future and with the Waste Station repairs. The board needs to acknowledge that. I want to request that all residents remain calm over the upcoming days as there is a lot to consider and regrettably, the communication to the public by the Supervisor has not been adequate. Residents, I Hear you, and I will communicate more as soon as I'm able. In the interim, know that all Lee Twp. residents can take their waste once a month for free to the Midland City Landfill, if it should come to that. Please check the Midland landfill website at https://cityofmidlandmi.gov."
