Some residents say it's time to put the decision to close a dump that the community made to a vote.
Lee Township Clerk Laura Dawson said the decision on whether to keep the Lee Twp. solid waste site open is up to the voters.
"It's a certification saying it must go to the vote of the people," Dawson said.
Dawson, who is speaking for herself, showed the letter signed by the Midland County Clerk. Dawson said the letter means Lee Twp. Supervisor Kristi Gustafson must open this dump up.
"She must bring dumpsters back here whether it's with republic, or we as residents bring another company on a month to month. We legally have to provide trash disposal for the residents," Dawson said.
In an email, Gustafson told TV5 the Lee Twp. board is moving forward with its original vote on March 8 to close the dump and move to curbside pickup. This morning the dumpsters from the dump were removed.
Not only were the dumpsters removed, Consumers Energy showed up to kill the power to the dump. Our cameras were rolling when it was shut off.
A Consumers Energy spokesperson tells TV5 the company got a call about a hazard outside overhead and immediate fire concerns. Resident Heidi Pitt disagrees.
"It's a fraudulent claim. Consumers should not have had to come out here and do what they did. There are no overhead lines in the dump. None. They're all underground," Pitt said.
As for Dawson, she knows there are plenty of residents who want the dump to stay closed. But she said it’s up to the voters to decide.
"We would be breaking the law if we move forward with curbside. And that is what has happened so I mean I think everybody here is in agreement with me that it must be opened back up. The dumpsters must be brought back," Dawson said.
