Many questions still surround the charges of former Governor Rick Snyder like the use of a grand jury and the likelihood of Snyder actually serving any jail time.
The cases against former Governor Rick Snyder and the others are not based merely on bad decisions any civil servants could make said veteran attorney and legal expert Ven Johnson.
The indictments he said are based on alleged willful criminal negligence.
“This is intentional decisions that were made knowing that the water was poisoned, and that people were utilizing it every day,” Johnson said.
When the case is high profile or considered controversial, potentially a conflict of interest for a prosecutor, or it needs to shed any appearance of politics going to a grand jury is the standard prosecutorial path.
“Then the prosecutor can say these are not my charges these are the charges that the grand jury decided,” Johnson said.
Along with a little bit of wiggle room, prosecutors also got to preview and audition their case.
“They probably wanted a jury's reaction to some of the arguments, some of the evidence that was involved here,” Johnson said.
Evidence a jury may one day have to reach a verdict on after scaling to the peak of the state's presentations.
“There's a mountain of evidence that this governor's going to have to answer for: that he had direct knowledge and lied about it and covered it up,” Johnson said.
The likelihood of the former governor going to jail if convicted of the misdemeanors is very little. The same as any first offender with no prior arrests or convictions.
“He could, but is it likely? No, I don't think it's likely at all,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.