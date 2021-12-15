Restaurants are scrambling to hire workers headed into a busy holiday season as they wrestle with unprecedented staffing shortages.
But now, legislation in Lansing aims to tap into a new group of potential hires.
“We’re struggling. And so this opens up another pool of candidates that we can hire and help us with our businesses,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Ellis supports a bill that would lower the minimum age to serve or sell alcohol in Michigan from 18 to 17. He said the proposed measure would be a boost to staffing levels that are at an all-time low.
“We need another set of bodies and we believe that the right person, even at 17-years of age, can understand the rules and understand what they need to do,” Ellis said.
Mike Tobias, director of Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety, thinks the bill is a bad idea.
“Some studies indicate that a younger seller of alcohol might be more likely to sell to underage people or to intoxicated folks,” Tobias said.
Tobias said the proposed measure isn’t the way to address the worker shortage.
“I’m empathetic that they can’t find workers to work these places. Maybe increasing their pay would help,” Tobias said.
Tobias said only one other state, Maine, allows 17-year-olds to sell and serve alcohol.
“The majority of states have rules and regulations and laws in place that require servers of alcohol to be 18 or older. And I think there’s a really good reason why,” Tobias said.
The legislation has already passed in the House. At this hour, the bill sits in a Senate committee. Despite some opposition, Ellis is hopeful the proposed measure can become law early next year.
“At the end of the day, the bar is still 100 percent responsible for the actions that happen on their licensed property. And as you know, liquor licenses are a value. They’re very valuable. And nobody wants to lose them. So we feel that the owners are mature enough themselves to make the right decisions of who they allow to do this type of service,” Ellis said.
