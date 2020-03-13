Senator Debbie Stabenow introduced new bipartisan legislation to help farmers during times of bad weather.
The legislation says farmers can beneficial cover crops without facing crop insurance penalties when bad weather prevents them from planting their crops for the season.
According to Stabenow's office, this is an effort after last year's record-setting flooding and wet weather that delayed planting.
Currently, crop insurance penalizes farmers for planting cover crops that can be used for livestock grazing or animal feed when farmers can't plant their crops for the season because of weather.
“Historic rainfall last year caused many farmers to miss the planting season,” said Stabenow. “When extreme weather gets in the way of planting, farmers aren’t able to grow beneficial cover crops without facing a crop insurance penalty. This commonsense change permanently fixes that problem and is a win for the environment and for farmers.”
Thirty farm and conservation organizations are supporting the legislation.
