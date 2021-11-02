A bipartisan bill introduced by Michigan lawmakers is allowing more residents to install roof-top solar panels as the state continues the push for more renewable and sustainable energy.
The legislation removes the cap on installing solar panels at homes to lower energy costs and keep the power on even during big outages.
State Representative Gary Markkanen said his bill would make Michigan a leader in the solar industry.
"Michigan should be a leader in the solar industry and the nation," Markkanen said.
He is sponsoring legislation that would remove the one percent cap on roof-top solar panels. This would allow more people to install solar panels at their home.
Markkanen was part of a virtual press conference hosted by Michigan United Aimed at Garnering Public Support for House Bill 4236.
"The utility companies in Michigan that maintain a cap is maintaining a monopoly. And it it's not good for the free market, it's not good for consumers, residents across the state," Markkanen said.
DTET Energy and Consumers Energy both released statements regarding the proposed measure.
“We believe policies should allow customers with private solar to earn fair, competitively priced credits on their excess energy while also contributing their fair share towards the energy structure that powers our state. DTE remains concerned that the current bill, as written, does not protect our customers from paying private solar subsidies. Our company remains committed to interconnecting any customer to the electric grid regardless of any threshold (for subsidies) in the current state statute. We applaud any customer willing to make an investment in renewable energy and DTE offers one of the best voluntary renewable energy programs in the country at a lower overall cost than a private solar home installation. Customers can learn more about MIGreenPower at MIGreenPower.com,” DTE Energy said in a statement.
"As a note, Consumers Energy supports raising the distributed generation cap in House Bill 4236 but only if it is done in a way to address the subsidy. Renewable energy resources, including solar, are an important part of Michigan’s clean energy future. Through our Clean Energy Plan, we are all in on solar, especially projects that are competitively bid which is an overall value for all customers – not just a select few that can afford solar panels on their home,” Consumers Energy said in a statement.
Markkanen said a vote on the bill is being blocked by the committee on energy chairman. He said it has been stuck there since February, unable to be considered by the full house and senate, until a vote in committee happens.
Markkanen is confident his legislation, which has bipartisan support, will become state law if the bill makes it to the floor.
"I do believe I have the votes. And the governor's office, when we were doing work groups and working through the bill, and talking to state voters, the governor's office contacted my office here multiple times to check on the status of the bill. So I know the governor is very interested in seeing this moving forward," Markkanen said.
