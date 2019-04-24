Legislation introduced in Lansing would name part of a Michigan highway after a fallen Mid-Michigan marine.
Lance Corporal Steven Szymanski, a 2008 Midland High School graduate, died in 2014 during a training exercise at Fort Bragg.
He had enlisted in the Marine Corps the previous years.
The legislation would affect US-10 from Jefferson Avenue to Bay City Road in Midland.
It would designate that section as Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway.
The bills were introduced by Senator Jim Stamas and Representative Annette Glenn.
