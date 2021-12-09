A legislative push in Lansing to curb gun violence following the Oxford School Shooting.
Thursday the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus introduced a series of bills that would prohibit magazines that carry more than ten rounds.
Christopher Smith, Board Chairman of the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, is on board with legislation to restrict the sale and possession of ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds.
"Once you fire ten bullets, you have to stop and reload. And that's the point of it. The more frequently you can make someone stop and reload, it creates greater opportunities for people to escape, or for heroic people to intervene," Smith said.
The legislation was introduced by House and Senate Democrats. Supporters say last week's mass shooting at Oxford High School emphasizes the importance of such a law.
"In the last 20-30 years we've seen a lot more of these high-capacity magazines proliferate and unfortunately we see them very often used in these mass public shootings. And the result is that we see more victims in the past," said Josh Horwitz, executive director of Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.
Under the proposal, people who own higher-capacity magazines could keep them provided they report them to police. Violators could face up to 90-days in jail and fines of up to $500.
"This is something that could in some instances make a difference. Same with laws about safe storage in order to keep things away from young people. Laws related to opportunities to temporarily remove firearms from people who are in personal crisis. Other states have these laws, we don't," Smith said.
Smith said they must keep trying to prevent tragedies like Oxford from happening.
"I'm not optimistic. I think we have to keep raising the issue. Look at Oxford. We can't become numb and turn the page and say nothing can be done. We have to keep trying," Smith said.
