One lawmaker is trying to end “lunch shaming”.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich announced legislation on Dec. 4 to create a “Hunger-Free Student Bill of Rights” to put a stop to practices that stigmatize students, including requiring students to wear a wristband, perform chores, or swap out their lunch for a substandard meal, when they do not have sufficient funds to pay for lunch.
“We cannot expect a child to succeed in the classroom if they are hungry or have been publicly shamed for not having enough money in their lunch account,” Sen. Ananich, a former teacher, said. “For some kids, lunch is the only certain meal of the day. No child should go hungry at school, and my goal is to equip school districts with better options for dealing with lunch debt.”
Ananich said his inspiritation for the legislation came from a conversation with a local mom, Harmony Lloyd, who spoke up about the issue after hearing about a local student that had his lunch thrown away in front of other students due to an insufficient balance.
The bill would require schools to provide a USDA reimbursable meal to students with a lunch debt, unless the parents have indicated otherwise. The districts would be prohibited from throwing away meals after they are served due to a student’s inability to pay.
The proposed legislation also authorizes the use of philanthropic funds to help cover the costs and avoid burdening cash-strapped school districts even further.
Senate Bill 668 has been introduced and referred to the Senate Committee on Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.