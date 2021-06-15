A bipartisan group of Lansing lawmakers is joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to unveil plans to increase childcare access and strengthen the industry with reforms.
The plans give childcare providers more tools and improve childcare options, especially for in-home care. On June 14, the governor recommended ways to spend $1.4 billion in federal childcare funds.
“This is how we increase the percent of children in high-quality care,” Whitmer said. “We need to invest in our early educators as well. Offer premium pay and sign-on bonuses to childcare professionals.”
The new plans allow providers access to multi-use buildings, like strip malls, move health and safety records online, and enhances requirements for reporting.
The proposal increases the one to six worker-to-children ratio to seven and makes it easier to establish new facilities in 10 counties without a single infant or toddler care provider.
“This bill package in addition to the budget that I proposed would take us huge steps forward and a focus on a stronger more sustainable childcare industry that can meet the needs of our kids and their families,” Whitmer said.
About 75 percent of Michigan children live in regions that have limited access to childcare, an issue magnified during the pandemic.
