Michigan Legislators are joining Attorney General Dana Nessel this weekend by answering calls to her office’s Consumer Protection Hotline.
Joining Nessel will be Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, state Senators Curtis Hertel Jr. and Jeremy Moss, and Representatives Julie Brixie, Christine Greig, Jim Haadsma, Kara Hope, Sheryl Kennedy, Matt Koleszar, Laurie Pohutsky, Yousef Rabhi, and Angela Witwer. Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek, who is also Nessel's director of legislative affairs will be participating as well.
Nessel said her Consumer Protection intake team had received 1,053 price-gouging complaints related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by 5 p.m. Thursday. That’s up from 75 as of March 13.
“With the upswell in consumer complaints, I’m happy to have the extra help from my friends in the Legislature to answer hotline calls,” Nessel said. “Michigan consumers deserve a government that works for the people, and this is a clear example of lawmakers rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.”
To allow for a more efficient response by the Attorney General’s office, consumers are urged to file complaints online. However, hours of operation for the Consumer Protection tip line (877-765-8388) have again been extended to keep up with the high volume of complaints.
The phone lines are generally open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, operations have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday.
“Businesses should know by now that this public health emergency is not a free pass to jack up prices,” Nessel said. “Again, I encourage consumers to continue submitting complaints to my office so we can investigate and enforce Gov. Whitmer’s executive order and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. This state has rules in place to protect people against price-gouging, and I will use any tool I have at my disposal to hold accountable those who disregard our laws.”
Michigan residents are urged to report any violation of the Consumer Protection Act online or by calling 877-765-8388.
