State lawmakers have approved $600,000 to help demolish an industrial building that is linked to a spill of green goo along a Detroit-area interstate.
The fate of the Electro-Plating Services site is tied up in litigation in Oakland County court. Madison Heights City Manager Melissa Marsh says demolition and cleanup could cost more than $1 million.
Electro-Plating Services was shut down by state regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste.
In late December, drivers on Interstate 696 saw a brightly colored goo seeping through a concrete barrier along the shoulder. It apparently migrated through soil.
