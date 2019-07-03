Police are looking for someone who may have accidentally taken a girl’s lemonade stand.
Midland Police Officers said a fully functioning lemonade stand was possibly confused for a trash item.
It was heavy pickup day in the 4200 block of Swede Avenue and people often take trash items from the side of the road, which is why officers believe it was a mistake.
Officers are asking if someone picked up this lemonade stand, to please return it to the house or call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
