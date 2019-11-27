A budget impasse in Michigan is starting to take a toll on government programs and services.
Sheriff's offices, jails, charter schools, private colleges, hospitals, local governments and nonprofits are casualties of the standoff that has dragged on much longer than expected.
Nearly two months ago, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an unprecedented $947 million in funding to restart broken-down budget talks.
She and the Republican-led Legislature want to reverse some or many of her vetoes. But they remain at odds over Republicans' push to curtail her powers after the first-year governor shifted funding within state departments.
A popular school truancy program in rural northeastern Michigan has begun laying off staff. Sheriffs are worried about road safety. And college students are anxious that they might not get tuition assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.