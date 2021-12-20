The state department of labor is awarding more than $2 million in grants to nine programs to help employers fill their talent needs.
The programs connect participants with employers to help with adult education, career and technical skills and workforce development, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) said.
Programs will work with the Michigan Works! network to find individuals who are ready to enter the workforce. Participants must be working toward their high school diploma or its equivalent or receiving remediation services through one of the funded adult education programs.
“Providing this connection between adult learners and local employers greatly increases the employability and earning potential of Michigan’s citizens,” Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training said. “This program helps fill the current talent gap by educating workers with the in-demand skills Michigan businesses are looking for.”
The Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center and the Genesee Career Institute are among the recipients of the grants. Programs will be awarded up to $350,000 each.
Students will get technical training from a variety of areas including construction trades, healthcare, information technology, robotics and welding. Programs work with employers to ensure the instruction meets the needs of local employers and to give opportunities to students who successfully complete the program, LEO said.
