The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has developed a digital hub to connect residents with online learning opportunities and other training resources.
LEO said the hub has information to help Michigan workers expand their opportunities in an evolving economy.
According to LEO, the hub features a range of online learning and career exploration options including free opportunities for Michigan residents to consider while navigating the Covid-19 economy in the coming weeks and months, when in-person learning opportunities may be limited.
The virtual resource is a collaborative effort between LEO, the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA), Michigan Works! Agencies and others aimed at increasing opportunities for all residents to explore online degree and certificate programs that will lead to expanded employment opportunities and bigger paychecks.
“With the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we help Michiganders improve their skills, explore in-demand career opportunities and jumpstart educational opportunities,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “These online resources continue to expand opportunities for residents to connect with and succeed in high-demand, high-wage careers of the future.”
According to LEO, the hub supports Gov. Whitmer’s goal to increase the number of working-age residents with a skill certificate or college degree from the recently released level, 48.9%, to 60% by 2030.
“The new website connects Michiganders to online programs offered by Michigan’s 28 community colleges,” said MCCA President Michael Hansen. “As we navigate the challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, Michigan’s business leaders and employers statewide are asking: ‘How do we get people back to work?’ This new information hub is a tremendous start toward solving that challenge.”
LEO said the site provides a new Return-to-Work Playbook that assists those preparing to enter the workforce, finding their next job, or discovering another one. It also provides industry or occupational-specific resources for in-demand careers and additional resources to assist specific individuals including veterans, individuals with disabilities, migrant and seasonal farmworkers, and adult learners.
“The resources we’ve gathered in the Return-to-Work Playbook will help residents who are looking to improve their job eligibility in a variety of high-demand fields,” said LEO Employment and Training Deputy Director Stephanie Beckhorn. “This tool will help position Michigan workers for success from job search preparation to training assistance thanks to resources from our partners at the Michigan Works! Agencies and those we in LEO offer.”
To access the digital hub, click here.
