There were less than 6,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Wednesday.
As of Feb. 23, there were a total of 2,051,771 confirmed cases with 31,695 deaths in Michigan.
There were 5,931 new confirmed cases and 312 new deaths since Friday. Of those deaths, 250 were identified during a vital records review.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis Coverage
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.