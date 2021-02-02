The Let Them Play group has filed a complaint against the state health department director, urging her to allow all youth sports to be played.
The group filed the complaint in the Michigan Court of Claims against Elizabeth Hertel, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The group is urging the state to issue a new emergency health order to allow all sports to start practicing and competing immediately.
In a letter to Hertel, Let Them Play said data compiled by MDHHS shows youth athletics is safe for student-athletes.
“Over 30,000 athletes and coaches and staff across the entire state were recently tested by MDHHS as part of the pilot program -- 99.8% of the tests were negative,” the letter read in part. “These tests were administered all across the state with diverse populations. During the fall sports season, 98% of competitions occurred due to the low prevalence of COVID-19 among student-athletes.”
Some of the plaintiffs include Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League, along with players from Muskegon, Clarkston, and Saginaw at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll have more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.