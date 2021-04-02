A group that sued in an attempt to force the state to relent on winter sports restrictions is gearing up for another court fight. This time, over pandemic-related rules for spring sports.
Let Them Play Michigan said testing requirements are too stringent and knocking athletes out of competition unnecessarily.
The group said it will seek an injunction Monday morning to halt the newest rules set forth by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for student-athletes to play spring sports.
On April 1, the group filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Health and Human Services director, arguing the new COVID-19 rules and testing procedures for student-athletes are invalid and violate due process rights.
Two weeks ago, the state health department issued a new order, set to take effect on April 2, requiring rapid testing for all youth athletes ages 13 to 19. The state will provide the tests, but it's up to the schools and clubs to administer them.
The leader of the Let Them Play group, Jayme McElvaney, said one big problem with the testing done during the winter sports season is the amount of healthy kids being sidelined due to false positive tests.
"The way we're using these things is so wrong. And that's why we're coming to this situation of kids being knocked out of districts, knocked out of regionals, knocked out of playing in general because there are so many false positives," McElvaney said.
McElvaney said the last time they filed an injunction a decision was made quickly. They hope the same thing happens Monday morning.
