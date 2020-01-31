Kearsley Community Schools has issued a letter to parents following a “disturbing situation” on a middle school bus.
In the letter, Principal Jane Fonger said the situation happened on one of the middle school buses this week, and that a small group of students “behaved in an ethnically offensive manner”.
The letter states that an investigation began, and the situation was addressed with the students involved according to the student code of conduct.
Fonger said they plan to use the situation as a teachable moment for the middle school students, with administrators and counselors visiting classrooms next week to have discussions about the dangers of ethnically offensive language and actions.
