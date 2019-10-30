Lake Fenton Schools sent a letter home to parents regarding a list of students made by an 8th grader.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the school resource officer, was notified of the list on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, two students made some comments about a list of students that could be interpreted as potential victims.
Those comments were overheard by others at the school and reported to officials.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the list had 15 students on it, who were all friends of the 13-year-old who made it.
The 13-year-old in question has no access to guns and no means to carry out any threats, the sheriff’s office said, and family members are cooperating.
The sheriff’s office is contacting students whose names were on the list.
